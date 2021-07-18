Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 55.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

