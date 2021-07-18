Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 55.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UMGP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
About Universal Media Group
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.