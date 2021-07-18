Short Interest in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Decreases By 20.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

