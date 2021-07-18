Short Interest in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Rises By 94.1%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4,716.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Titan International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

TWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

