Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Drops By 52.7%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,241. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $24,399,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

