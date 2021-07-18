Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases By 42.0%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 111,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 151,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.