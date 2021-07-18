Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Decreases By 21.1%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of STRR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.
