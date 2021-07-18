Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Decreases By 21.1%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of STRR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $376,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

