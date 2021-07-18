Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Expands By 91.2%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 1,137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,434.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

