Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Expands By 91.2%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 1,137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,434.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Skyworth Group
