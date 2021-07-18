Short Interest in Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Decreases By 40.0%

Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWWI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Simon Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

