Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Grows By 79.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

