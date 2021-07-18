Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 44.5%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sandfire Resources America in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

