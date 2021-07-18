Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 61.4%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.