Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Grows By 68.5%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

