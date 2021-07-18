Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Drops By 78.7%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QS Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 553,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

