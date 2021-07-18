Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Decreases By 22.4%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ODT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,332. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,571,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

