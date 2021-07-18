Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Expands By 103.6%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NCA stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

