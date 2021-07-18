Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Increases By 99.3%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,016,400 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,520,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Shares of NWARF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SEB Equities raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.