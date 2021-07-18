Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Declines By 52.8%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 479,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NRBO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,483. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NRBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

