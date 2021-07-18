Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Drops By 23.6%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 61,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $245.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

