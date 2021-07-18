Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Decreases By 63.0%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 15,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

