Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases By 67.3%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

