Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Decreases By 52.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JFIN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,862. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. Research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

