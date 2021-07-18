Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declines By 66.1%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.