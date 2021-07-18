Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 72.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KBWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 181,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.