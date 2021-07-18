Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 72.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of KBWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 181,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.
