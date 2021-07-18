Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Grows By 43.9%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $215,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.