Short Interest in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Drops By 60.6%

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 24.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of GWG during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,812. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $229.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of -0.29.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

