Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Decreases By 65.0%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RSCZF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
Global Care Capital Company Profile
