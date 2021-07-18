Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Decreases By 65.0%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RSCZF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Global Care Capital Company Profile

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

