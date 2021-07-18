Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rises By 84.2%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.79. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

