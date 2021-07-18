Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Expands By 100.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGMF remained flat at $$17.90 during trading on Friday. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.