Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 41.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 102,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,729. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

