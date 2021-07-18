Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rises By 41.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

ERYP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,580. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.