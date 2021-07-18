Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Decreases By 69.2%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.