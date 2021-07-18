Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 72.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
About Decibel Cannabis
