Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 72.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.