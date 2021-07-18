Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Decreases By 24.4%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

