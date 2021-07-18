Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Expands By 93.8%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

