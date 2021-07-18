Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 62.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,544. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

