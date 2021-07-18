Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 35.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

