Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 35.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AUGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.33.
About Augusta Gold
