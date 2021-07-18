Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Decreases By 54.5%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.96. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

