Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases By 35.6%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAZF. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.9459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

