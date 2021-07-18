Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Shopify by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,442.63 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,326.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.74.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.