Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,432.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,460.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,442.63. 960,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.14. The company has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

