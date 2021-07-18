Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €194.91 ($229.30).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €130.50 ($153.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €153.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

