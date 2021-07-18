Shoe Carnival Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

