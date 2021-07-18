Shelly Peet Sells 6,600 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.53. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

