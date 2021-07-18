Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $371,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,861.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

Shares of NNI opened at $73.80 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

