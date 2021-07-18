ShareToken (SHR) Price Hits $0.0191

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. ShareToken has a market cap of $44.21 million and approximately $251,423.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareToken has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00809971 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ShareToken Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,311,666,396 coins. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

