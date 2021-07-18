Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVFB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.