Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Alliance Corp. II alerts:

RACB stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.