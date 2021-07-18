Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $105,327.32 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

SHAK opened at $92.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

