SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,180 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,070,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $50.69 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

