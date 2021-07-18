SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

